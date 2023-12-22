Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 341.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 66,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $243.08 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.59.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.