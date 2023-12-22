Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

