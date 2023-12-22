Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $101,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 111.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

