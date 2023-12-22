Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 792.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 521.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

