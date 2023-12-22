Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $117,000 Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 82.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1,955.1% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

OTEX stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.88%. Research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

