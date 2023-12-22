Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $218,000 Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 183.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 21,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 21,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the period.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of TLK opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $29.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 14.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

