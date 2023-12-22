Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5,094.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

TJX opened at $91.38 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.61. The company has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

