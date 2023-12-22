Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54,076.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.91 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $961.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TKC. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

