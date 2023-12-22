Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.96. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

