Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 457 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,884 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,657,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $154.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.