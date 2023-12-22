Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $45,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Shares of LOW opened at $223.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.40 and a 200-day moving average of $213.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

