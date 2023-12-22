Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,203,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $123.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average of $132.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

