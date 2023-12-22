Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 574.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 348,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 296,863 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 64.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $16,775,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. CLSA raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.11 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

