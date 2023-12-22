Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Equifax (NYSE:EFX) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $315.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00.

EFX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $233.31.

Get Equifax alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $242.21 on Monday. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $252.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Equifax by 3.5% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.