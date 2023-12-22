JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of SHOP opened at $76.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Shopify by 63.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shopify by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $129,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

