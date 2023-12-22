Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $291.40 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $211.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.84.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,634. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

