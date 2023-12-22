JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.52% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAVA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000.

NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60. The company has a market cap of $484.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

