JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.80

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.80 and last traded at $61.80, with a volume of 784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.38.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $858.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBSC. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

