JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $126.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PAYX. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $120.23. 324,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,652. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,943,000 after buying an additional 170,453 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 10,767.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

