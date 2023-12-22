JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $640.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $540.00 to $640.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

CTAS traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $596.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,241. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $597.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $535.59 and its 200-day moving average is $509.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Randolph Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 64.9% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $9,522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Cintas by 13.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

