JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) is Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 577.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000.

JCPB opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1849 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

