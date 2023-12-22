JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after buying an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after buying an additional 3,835,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $181,377,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

JEPI stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

