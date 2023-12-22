JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,451 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $563,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

