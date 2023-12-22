JTC (LON:JTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $820.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 820 ($10.37) and last traded at GBX 819.50 ($10.36), with a volume of 64959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 804.50 ($10.17).

JTC Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 724.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 716.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,817.65 and a beta of 0.54.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

