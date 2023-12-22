Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $283.47

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $283.47 and last traded at $283.10, with a volume of 18045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $278.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Kadant alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kadant

Kadant Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $244.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.80 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas Andrew Blanchard sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total transaction of $99,453.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $147,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 29.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kadant by 14.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Kadant in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.