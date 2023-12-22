Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KMDA. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Kamada from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Kamada has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $267.13 million, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.54 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kamada by 32.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

