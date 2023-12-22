Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $318.75

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $318.75 and last traded at $317.29, with a volume of 1413818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.52.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $866,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $866,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,779,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $354,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

