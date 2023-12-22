Kathleen Applegate Hogenson Buys 4,165 Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Applegate Hogenson acquired 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.13 per share, with a total value of C$13,029.79.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TSE TVE traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.19. 865,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,475. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 2.38. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$2.76 and a 12-month high of C$4.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$506.37 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1450602 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TVE shares. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.