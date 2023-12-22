Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 77,800 Shares

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $4,156,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,164,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,065,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Up 1.5 %

Kellanova stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.15.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 42,578.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1,603.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,391 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at about $87,611,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kellanova by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

