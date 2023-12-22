Key Bridge Compliance LLC Acquires Shares of 2,015 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.63 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

