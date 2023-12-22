Key Bridge Compliance LLC Buys Shares of 5,071 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

