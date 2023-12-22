Key Bridge Compliance LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total transaction of $23,068,570.14. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 147,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,551,905.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 147,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,551,905.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $27,032,712.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,948 shares of company stock worth $56,601,528. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $196.78 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $202.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of -73.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

