Key Bridge Compliance LLC Purchases New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,919 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 23,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $116.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.55. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

