Key Bridge Compliance LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6,146.5% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 910,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 895,546 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 212,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 290,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.