Key Bridge Compliance LLC Takes $380,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $1,310,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Splunk by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of Splunk by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 461,620 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,557,705 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $151.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.55 and a 200-day moving average of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.05. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.50 and a twelve month high of $152.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

