Key Bridge Compliance LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,000. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.3% of Key Bridge Compliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Up 1.5 %

CMI opened at $244.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

