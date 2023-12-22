Key Bridge Compliance LLC Takes Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

FCTR opened at $27.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $152.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

