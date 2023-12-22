Key Bridge Compliance LLC Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at $1,981,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at $437,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $1,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,403 shares of company stock worth $2,126,849. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $174.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

