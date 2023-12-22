Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 6,200 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. TheStreet cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 124,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,850. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.44. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $86.84.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

