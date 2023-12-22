Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Buys 9,428 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 6.1% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $46.20. 290,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,590. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

