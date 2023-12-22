Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,321. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.07.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.