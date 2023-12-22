Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Has $3.32 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.93. 736,386 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.