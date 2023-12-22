Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Has $579,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,642,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,145,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 56,529 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT remained flat at $23.00 on Friday. 6,485,153 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

