Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock remained flat at $98.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,224,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,900,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

