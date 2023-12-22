Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1,127.32. The stock had a trading volume of 313,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $942.95 and its 200-day moving average is $888.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.45 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

