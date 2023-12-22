Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 811.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,477,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,415,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,699,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,840 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28,209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,092,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,900 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VGLT stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.43. 557,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,100. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.75.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

