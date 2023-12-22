Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned about 0.14% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILTB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,967.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,555,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,353,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,407.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after buying an additional 368,963 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,050,000. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,380,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ILTB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.44. 11,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,499. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $55.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

