Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1,274.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust Micro stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,533. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.