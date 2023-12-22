Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Invests $335,000 in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,934,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,458,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $544,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.27. 67,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,289. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $48.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

