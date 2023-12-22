Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Invests $335,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $52.22. 210,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.